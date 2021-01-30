Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $661.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

