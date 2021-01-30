L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.
Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.
