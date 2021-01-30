Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kyocera stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Kyocera has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $67.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

