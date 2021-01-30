KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KushCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

