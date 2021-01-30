K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €10.10 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.67 ($9.02).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.77 and a 200-day moving average of €6.93.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

