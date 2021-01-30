Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $36.30. 1,768,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,543. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

