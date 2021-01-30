Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,888. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

