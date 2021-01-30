Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $229.08. 2,029,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day moving average is $247.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

