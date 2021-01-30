Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.6% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.33.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.30. The company had a trading volume of 901,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.