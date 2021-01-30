Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,187 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 283.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 2,572,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

