Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KFY. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.