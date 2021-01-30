Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.10-4.20 EPS.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 210,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

