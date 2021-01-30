Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

