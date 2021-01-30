Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €49.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.20 ($57.88).

PHIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

