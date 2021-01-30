Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

KKPNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

