Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,400 shares, a growth of 582.1% from the December 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KMTUY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Komatsu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

