Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of -116.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

