Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

