Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 3,020.0% in January

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 3,020.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

