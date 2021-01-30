KeyCorp Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $90.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

