KeyCorp Increases Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $80.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.
Shares of Materion stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Materion has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.47.
About Materion
Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.
Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.