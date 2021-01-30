KeyCorp Increases Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $80.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Materion has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Materion by 81.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 77.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

