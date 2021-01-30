KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. 140166 increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.69 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

