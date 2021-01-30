Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,320,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,996.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after buying an additional 1,282,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,266,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after buying an additional 1,058,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

