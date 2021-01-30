Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,876.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

