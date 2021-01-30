Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,659 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 597,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 187,530 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE opened at $44.29 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

