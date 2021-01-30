Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $813,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.