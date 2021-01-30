Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $179.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.