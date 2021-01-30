Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,041.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

