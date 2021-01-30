Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,294 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 7,294.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,436 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 714,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,533,000 after purchasing an additional 227,747 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 69,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

ESLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

