Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 17,190 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 25,279.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

