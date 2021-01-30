Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 27,020.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $178.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $188.88.

