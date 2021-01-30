Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KSSRF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. Kesselrun Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

