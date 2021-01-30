Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.54 ($52.40).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €46.28 ($54.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.94 and its 200 day moving average is €40.12. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

