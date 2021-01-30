Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) a €6.90 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.31 ($6.24).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.21.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

