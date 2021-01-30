Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $12.08 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $899,942.18 and $125,184.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for about $12.08 or 0.00035205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00130513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00261121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064561 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,861.14 or 0.92830469 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,481 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

