KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%.

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. KDDI has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

