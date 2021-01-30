KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 374 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 446.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. 27,078,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,992,822. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

