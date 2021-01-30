KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 106 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after buying an additional 305,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,461,000 after buying an additional 213,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $333.58. 3,899,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.