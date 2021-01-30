KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 248 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in General Motors were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,466,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,093,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

