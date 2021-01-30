KCS Wealth Advisory Lowers Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. News accounts for approximately 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in News were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWS. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in News by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 236,276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in News by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in News by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 1,205,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,537. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.