KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,011,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $99.83. 192,757 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

