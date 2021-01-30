KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $91.22. 3,065,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

