KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 46.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,396 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 27.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,079 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $16.88. 9,671,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,072. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

