KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 111 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Anthem were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $32,394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

Anthem stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.98. 1,659,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.65. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.