KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger Sells 82,651 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.64 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

