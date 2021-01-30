KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger Sells 82,651 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.64 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
