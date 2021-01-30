Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $212.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $202.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.02 and its 200 day moving average is $187.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

