Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.35

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.