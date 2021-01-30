K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

