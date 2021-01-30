Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Hits $7.93 on Top Exchanges

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $7.93 or 0.00023210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00131017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00263333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064904 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,531.13 or 0.92228358 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

