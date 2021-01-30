Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) PT Set at £129.78 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) received a £129.78 ($169.56) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £110.29 ($144.09).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) alerts:

Shares of JET opened at GBX 8,372 ($109.38) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,251.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,476.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.